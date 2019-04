The Government does not adequately recognise the efforts of housewives (Safety net for housewives, by Ms Nasreen Ramnath, March 25).

The tax relief a husband can claim for his non-working housewife has stayed at $2,000 since the 2015 tax year.

The Government has to take the lead by granting a higher tax relief for husbands whose spouses are housewives.

Ng Beng Choo