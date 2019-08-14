Have separate lanes for human, PMD traffic on sidewalks

Going by the recent statements in Parliament on the issue of personal mobility devices (PMDs), it is quite clear that e-scooters and bicycles are now a permanent and growing feature of our urban landscape.

That being the case, it is imperative that separate lanes be provided for these vehicles in all parts of Singapore, and not only in selected areas.

It is really not tenable for pedestrians, e-scooters and cyclists to share our foot paths and sidewalks which are only about a metre wide.

The pedestrians are the most vulnerable group, and they deserve to be protected. Too many have been hurt already.

All they want is the freedom to walk in peace and safety like before. This is a reasonable expectation.

The fear and concern faced by the pedestrians daily cannot be resolved by exhortations of goodwill, good sense and patience, as long as the e-scooters and cyclists are competing with them for very limited space on our narrow walkways.

This problem will get even worse if more licences are issued for PMDs without the development of separate lanes for them.

Koh Chin Neo