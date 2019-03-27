Have real-time parenting tips from childcare expert available online

It is reassuring to know there is a credible online source for parents to find tips and help on parenting (Website offering tips on how to care for young kids turns one, March 15).

I believe this will help the Ministry of Social and Family Development achieve the aim of helping parents and caregivers take better care of children, thus providing a better environment for children to grow up in.

Perhaps the portal could consider adding a platform through which parents can speak directly to a professional caregiver and ask for advice on a specific situation that they may be facing.

Since parenting situations can vary widely, advice tailored to a particular situation would help far more than general parenting advice.

Looi Li Yan