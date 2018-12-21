Grab system down? Just grab a cab

I read the article, "Grab customers complained on social media about delays when trying to book rides, while others said the system was down'' (Dec 20), with great amusement.

I do not see any problem here.

I waited along the street and a taxi arrived within a minute.

I arrived at my destination via the good old reliable and trusted method, without any surge pricing or additional booking fees to pay.

Commuters seem to forget that one can still get to his destination by the traditional method of hailing a conventional taxi along the street.

Jui Hang Teo