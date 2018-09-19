Govt agencies should tap Nas Daily vlogger to help their cause

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin can play an important role for Singapore (Nas Daily vlogger proud of S'pore clips; Sept 3).

First, he can help the Singapore Tourism Board create impactful and cost-effective one-minute videos that can draw more first-time visitors to Singapore.

It is important to note that many people now access information from their mobile phones. Thus, the ads have to be visually stimulating on the mobile platform.

Second, he can play an advisory role to help the Ministry of Education present subjects such as literature and geography into bite-sized short videos that will engage our youth while not straying from the facts.

Third, he can help the Government be effective in detecting and responding to fake news in a manner that is quick and effective as, sometimes, the Government's response may not reach its intended audience.

Lastly, the various educational institutions can invite him as a visiting lecturer so that more students can interact with him as a motivator and a global commentator.

If Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sees the value in taking time off his busy schedule to be part of Mr Yassin's five-minute video, then the ministries can also tap Mr Yassin to reach out to people.

Colin Ong Tau Shien