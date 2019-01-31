Gojek app being fine-tuned and improved

We thank Mr Andrew Wetton for his letter on his personal experience with Gojek (Gojek has been a let-down; Jan 30).

We would like to assure riders and driver-partners that we are working hard to fine-tune our app as well as our policies, so that they meet the needs and expectations of users in Singapore.

In his letter, Mr Wetton cited some of his experiences during our ongoing beta phase.

We are aware of the issues he raised, and steps have already been taken to address them.

For example, on Jan 26, an algorithm change was made within the app to improve ride allocation.

Following this, driver-partners are now being assigned rides in areas closer to them, leading to a reduction in estimated times of arrival of up to 30 per cent for both riders and driver-partners.

We are also actively looking into a small number of unfulfilled trip charges that have been reported by Gojek riders.

We are either already in touch with, or in the process of reaching out directly to, affected riders - like Mr Wetton - who have reported a problem.

Rider refunds relating to this issue are being prioritised by our customer support team.

The action taken against driver-partners involved will be determined on a case-by-case basis and, where appropriate, may include suspension or a permanent ban, if fraudulent activity is found to have taken place.

We remain committed to maintaining choice in Singapore's ride-hailing market, and appreciate everyone's patience as we strive to continuously improve the Gojek experience for both riders and driver-partners.

Darragh Ooi

Senior Vice-President

Communications

Gojek Singapore