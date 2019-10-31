Forum: Young woman's drive an example for others

I was heartened to read the report about Ms Maharah Abdul Mahid (Caregiver to ailing dad, but she still shone in her studies, Oct 30). Reports like this serve as motivation to those with a will to work hard to improve their lives.

Ms Maharah's life is very similar to those of the majority of the Merdeka Generation, with parents holding down two jobs and older children doing the housework and taking care of younger siblings.

While society has changed over time, it is still up to the individual, with support from his family, to take that first step to move up the social ladder.

The community and the nation have to play a part in social mobility, but an individual's determination is most important.

Ms Maharah's story of how she achieved her goal of being a science graduate is an example for others to follow.

She also sets a good example of how to be a lifelong learner.

She hopes to become a doctor one day and with an attitude such as hers, her wish will likely come true.

Yeo Boon Eng