Forum: Why was there only one senior design engineer in PIE viaduct team?

It was reported thatthere was only one person in the engineering team qualified to design the corbels used in the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct (PIE viaduct collapse: Jail for engineer who knew of calculation errors but failed to fix them, ST Online, Dec 2).

This surprised me. Why were the rest of the engineers inexperienced in designing bridges, especially when it involved a major structure such as the PIE?

It did not seem reasonable to rely on only one senior engineer to check and train the subordinates.

This unfortunate accident could have been prevented had there been a more specialised and properly trained team.

The authorities should explain the selection criteria used when employing engineers for such important tasks. Chan Kwang Ping