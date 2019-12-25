Forum: Trusting nature makes us easy targets for scammers

It is disconcerting that $19 million has been lost to cheats as a growing number of people fall victim to scams. It is more perturbing that this happened despite warnings from the authorities (Do more to educate people as scammers get more sophisticated, Dec 18).

Are we too gullible and trust too easily? By and large, we have been brought up to be courteous, obliging to requests made of us for fear of sounding rude. Our unease in saying "no" makes us easy targets for scammers.

Scammers exploit our vulnerabilities: greed, lust, fear and a need for companionship or compassion. Scammers ride on our reflexive responses by posing as authority figures. They may win our trust through knowing personal information about us. We may fear something untoward happening if we take no action. Scammers also exert time pressure to compel victims to act.

Many scammers call from numbers unknown to victims and speak with a heavy foreign accent. But why do we believe such calls in the first place?

It also shows how much contact information is readily available for scammers to exploit. Have we played a part in making our personal information available indiscriminately? Do we detect a pattern in when and how these unwanted calls and e-mails get to us? In our zest for "likes" on social media, have we inadvertently revealed too much about ourselves?

It calls for us to guard our privacy like a fortress. Be it a job application or lucky draw at the mall, many occasions call for us to divulge our personal information. We must pause to ask if we are prepared for the consequences.

When contacted, we should remain calm and never act under pressure. If possible, we should verify the authenticity of the request. Never divulge or confirm information when asked. Never surrender one's personal computer to remote access or relay one-time passwords to the requester. Report such incidents to the authorities.

To play it safe, we should stay vigilant against unwanted calls and e-mails by not responding to them.

In short, we should not trust so easily. Lee Teck Chuan