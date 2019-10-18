Forum: The good news - promise to continue the culinary legacy

It is sad to read about the passing of Mr Wee Toon Ouut, founder of popular local chicken rice chain Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice Restaurant (Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice founder dies at 81, Oct 14).

Few will disagree that Wee Nam Kee Hainanese chicken rice is one of the pillars of Singapore's epicurean tapestry.

It is, therefore, heartening that the late Mr Wee's loyal staff have promised to ensure that his culinary legacy carries on.

This is an admirable example of preserving Singapore's culinary and hawker culture through succession planning by continuing traditions and passing down specific values that the business was built on.

The enduring narratives - for instance, overcoming insurmountable odds back in the day, and recalling fond memories held by staff and customers - will further complement and strengthen the succession planning process.

This way, Wee Nam Kee and Singapore's culinary and hawker culture will continue to thrive and delight future generations of Singaporeans and customers locally and abroad.

Woon Wee Min