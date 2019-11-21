Forum: Still no centrepiece art fair

Visual arts act as a cultural barometer for a civilisation.

In Singapore, we have lost significant momentum since Art Stage Singapore, the blockbuster art fair that traditionally served as the Singapore Art Week's centrepiece event, was abruptly cancelled (Escape into art, Nov 14).

S.E.A. Focus is not a substitute.

Since the inaugural Art SG art fair has been delayed from November this year to the end of next year, we have lost two years of momentum which will be difficult to make up as the art ecosystem's pace of regeneration is glacial.

I hope the relevant authorities can replace the centrepiece art fair sooner rather than later as, if the centre does not hold, peripheral events will be affected as well.

Hua Tye Swee