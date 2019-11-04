Forum: Sports Hub needs to communicate better with ticket holders

The reply by Sports Hub (Problem with tickets issued, Oct 23) via its public relations partner Weber Shandwick to my Forum letter was cursory at best (Ticketing fiasco reflects badly on Sports Hub, Oct 17).

If Sports Hub's desire was to bring fans closer to the action, why was this not communicated to ticket holders?

The lack of communication to ticket holders and the inconsistent messaging given by ground staff to affected ticket holders were brushed aside with an apology that rings hollow.

Judging by the number of complaints over the years against Sports Hub, isn't a review of systems and processes long overdue?

Until then, sports fans and concertgoers can either tolerate Sports Hub or stay away.

Joanne Pereira