Forum: Reading losing its importance

It's been my observation how unused a library is for borrowing books. One would most likely find students burying their heads in a sea of textbooks and workbooks. Fewer actually use the library to read and borrow books.

It seems many youth are not inclined to read. All one has to do is just walk into a train or bus and observe. How many youngsters, although many adults are guilty too, are actually reading? Most commuters' are glued to their phones.

This is very sad. I would say the biggest culprits to this syndrome are technology, parents and school.

Technology has encouraged fast-food reading. A simple search on the Web would reveal answers in less than a second. What then, is the point of reading to expand knowledge when one can just Google it?

Parents are no less guilty. Many parents are not even avid readers themselves, begging the question: why should their child be?

School, especially at a higher level, instils an ill mentality that reading must bring about instant rewards. When children are young, many are natural avid readers, devouring adventure and fantasy books like Harry Potter.

As they grow older, however, they are forced to read material that are less desirable, making reading a chore for grades. As a result, when they are out of school, reading seems meaningless. No longer is there a reward - grades. Yet they are stuck thinking that reading is a chore.

Reading raises one's knowledge and feeds one's virtue - things that cannot be gained from "fast-food reading". It seems like the importance of reading is already fading from today's fast-paced society.

Terence L.Y. Teo