Forum: NEA seeks to ensure compliance with construction noise regulations

We thank Ms Tan Lay Hong for her letter (Help needed for residents living with prolonged construction noise, Dec 21).

All contractors must abide by the construction noise regulations and implement mitigation measures, where necessary, to ensure the noise generated from construction works keep within the permissible noise limits. This is to minimise disturbance to nearby residents.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) requires contractors to install properly calibrated Class 1 sound level meters with an accuracy of +0.7dBA at the worksite to monitor the noise levels and ensure compliance.

Also, contractors are not allowed to carry out construction works on Sundays and public holidays, and would have to seek exemptions from NEA if they wish to do so. Exemptions are granted only for quieter works. Contractors who violate the regulations can be fined up to a maximum of $40,000.

NEA also carries out regular reviews of the noise limits for a quieter living environment, and has implemented incentive schemes to promote the adoption of quieter construction equipment and methods to further minimise noise disturbance.

Members of the public can give feedback on 1800 CALL NEA (1800 2255 632) or via the myENV app should they wish to provide feedback on noise from construction sites. Cheang Kok Chung Deputy Director-General (Environmental Protection) & Director, Pollution Control Department National Environment Agency