Forum: More support welcome for sportspeople of different abilities

We thank Mr Woon Wee Min for his letter (Sports can improve lives of people with disabilities, ST Online, Nov 28).

DB Hearts Challenge is the annual titular event of DB Hearts, a fully volunteer-run, ground-up movement that aims to use sports to catalyse diversity and boundlessness. We are closely aligned with the Disability Sports Masterplan and the Enabling Masterplan. We organise community races with partners and provide regular training and resources to formal and informal groups of people with disabilities (PWDs), working closely with them to overcome societal and physical limitations by employing a tailored curriculum to help them cross the finish line on their own merits, and working with their caregivers to ensure the PWDs' independent growth.

The recent National Sports Participation Survey revealed that 51 per cent of PWDs have actively participated in sports. We believe that active sports participation and the regular interaction by PWDs help to remove stigma and enable closer community ties.

By giving them an opportunity that is otherwise inaccessible to PWDs, it also gives us an opportunity to be inspired by their perseverance, and increase access to physical, mental and emotional support to all, improving the quality of life not just of PWDs, but the general population as a whole.

The national sports body Singapore Dragon Boat Association and partners such as People's Association PAssion WaVe, which aims to bridge communities and improve accessibility to a healthy lifestyle to everyone, regardless of age, race and gender, have allowed us to continually support PWDs.

While a lot of resources have been provided, more support would be welcome as we aim to reach out to more beneficiaries and the general population, unifying Singaporeans as we cheer on sportspeople with different abilities.

Y. W. Lee

Strategy and Sponsorship Lead, DB Hearts