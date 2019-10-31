Forum: Make breast, cervical cancer tests free

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and during this period, participating breast-screening centres offer mammograms for $25, half the $50 that they usually charge.

While this is a good move, I appeal to the Health Promotion Board and the Ministry of Health to consider providing free mammograms as well as free cervical cancer screenings to all female Singaporeans.

This would allow early detection and treatment of two of the most prevalent cancers that afflict women. It would also encourage women who cannot afford them to take the tests.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian