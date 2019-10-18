Forum: Letter of the week #1 Lessons from Japan's Rugby World Cup run

Japan must be congratulated for becoming the first Asian nation to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup (A win for the typhoon victims, Oct 14).

Their success is the result of good and early preparation, coupled with the intense desire to do well in front of their home crowd.

The team won all their group stage matches. Each player demonstrated courage, discipline, teamwork and a never-say-die spirit, competing intensely and well within the rules of the game.

Physically, man for man, they were smaller-built, but to their credit, certainly not intimidated or overawed by their opponents.

Playing to their strengths of swift counters and superb ball-handling techniques, they have raised the bar for Asian rugby.

The results show that even in any seemingly unfair or harsh encounter, there are character traits deep within each individual that we can all learn to emulate, whether in the field of sports or in life.

Fan support is also crucial. Tickets for the tournament host's matches were snapped up, with millions all around the country glued to their TVs.

Nature wreaked havoc but failed to dampen the fans' support and enthusiasm.

Let us also support our Lions in their quest to reinstate themselves as a dominant force in the region.

Let's unite and make the National Stadium a dreaded cauldron for visiting teams.

Lastly, any possible U-turn for the decision to axe Japan's Sunwolves from the Super Rugby league after the 2020 season?

Khoo Kay Eng