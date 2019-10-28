Forum: Kudos to condo security guards

The security guards involved in the recent Whampoa condominium incident should be commended for being calm and exercising restraint (Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter, Oct 28).

Security guards deserve to be treated with respect just like everyone else. Their job is to look after residents' safety and enforce rules set by the condo management. In this instance, the guards did the right thing to observe the rules and make a police report for the police to handle the matter.

Australian champion pugilist Gustavo Falciroli was once racially abused and threatened with physical harm on a Melbourne train. Subduing the aggressor would have been easy for Falciroli, but he instead chose to alight at the next train station to call the police for help, exercising remarkable restraint and choosing to observe the rule of law over taking matters into his own hands.

Kudos to the security guards for handling the incident with professionalism and dignity, and observing the rule of law.

Woon Wee Min