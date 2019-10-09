Forum: Hope for sensibility amid chaos in HK

The current unrest in Hong Kong is worrisome for many fair-minded people. The consequences are anybody's guess.

More will get hurt when wisdom in judgment fails.

Many explanations have been proffered for this unusual demonstration led overtly by young people - some barely in their teens.

The phenomenon of young people leading the movement for change without regard to consequences reminds one of a similar young people revolt during the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s. However, that movement was set in motion by those in charge.

It baffles bystanders that these young people can be so impressionable and filled with irrational idealism.

It would appear that these extreme measures are due to the loss of hope. The perception that there is nothing to lose since the future seems so hopeless can drive one to desperate acts of destruction towards society and self.

It is hoped that those with power to change circumstances for the better will take the moral lead to bring about change peacefully and expeditiously.

Rationality, not threats of penal servitude, should prevail if reconciliation and hope are the outcomes desired for all involved.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)