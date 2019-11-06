Forum: Hazards at Singapore Botanic Gardens

In September, I notified the Singapore Botanic Gardens about two potential safety hazards.

First, the grating near the red brick path at the Ethnobotany Garden has large gaps. Once, a child's scooter was caught in the gaps. Fortunately, the girl steadied herself and avoided a fall.

Second, the yellow safety strips on the Prisoner-of-War brick steps leading to the Plant House have weathered and are barely visible, and there are no handrails.

In its reply to me, the Botanic Gardens said it had to balance visitor safety with its status as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Loong Chik Tong