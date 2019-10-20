Forum: Good move to help seniors

I am delighted that a handbook has been produced to explain government initiatives to senior citizens (See ageing in a positive light, not as a problem: Tan Chuan-Jin, Oct 14).

At times, there is no proper awareness of what is available to our elders. Therefore, it is timely that this handbook has been launched to create awareness and help seniors better understand policies.

Many of our seniors are facing deteriorating health conditions, isolation, financial instability and non-productivity.

Once they feel that they are of no economic use to their families and society, they will feel down. This will certainly affect the overall well-being of our senior citizens.

This is a pressing issue that requires greater attention.

I trust that the Government will continue to engage, assist and motivate our seniors so that they will enjoy a better, safer and more comfortable life in Singapore.

I agree that ageing should not be regarded as a problem. It is a journey that one should take with confidence and pride.

In totality, we need to stay healthy and embrace old age with love and happiness.

V. Balu