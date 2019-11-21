Forum: Fix traffic problems in Holland Village

With new housing and commercial developments quickly coming out, the relevant authorities must look into the traffic problems in Holland Village.

At night, there is often a long queue of cars going into Lorong Liput to try getting into the carpark, even though it is full. So some park inconsiderately, causing more jams.

Perhaps electronic sign boards could be installed along Holland Avenue near the entrance to Lorong Liput to inform motorists of the number of available parking lots and, if the carpark is full, to advise motorists to use the multi-storey car park in Holland Drive.

The drop-off and pick-up bay near the entrance of Lorong Liput should be relocated because it is too short for a car to fit in, so cars stop outside of the bay, reducing the two lanes of traffic to one. Also at times, passengers take some time to alight from or board the car, holding up cars behind and causing a traffic jam at the junction of Lorong Liput and Holland Avenue.

The zebra crossing at Lorong Liput should also be turned into a crossing controlled by a traffic light. As it is now, the stream of pedestrians crossing it is near continuous, making it difficult for vehicles to flow smoothly.

Finally, motorcycle riders are currently getting to use the carpark for free, by either moving in a group, so only one has to pay, or simply entering and leaving by the footpath opposite the multi-storey car park in Holland Drive.

To make Holland Village more vibrant, as in the "hak gai" (dark street) or Bugis Street of old, restaurants should be allowed to place tables on the streets after the streets are closed in the evening.

If there is no quick improvement, I dread to think of the future traffic flow here, with huge construction vehicles joining the queue.

Thomas Lee Chee Chee