Forum: Bad behaviour: Don't ignore the positives

Giving way to ambulances is mandated by law. Are there no cameras on ambulances for enforcement purposes (Motorists continue to impede emergency vehicles, Oct 16)?

If ambulance drivers have been making reports of motorists blocking their way in gridlocked carparks to the Singapore Civil Defence Force and this is still happening, it means SCDF is not doing its part.

If ambulance drivers have not been reporting such obstructions, then they are failing in their duty. If an observer of an ambulance in a carpark gridlock feels deeply that the carpark situation is bad, he should go and organise the unlocking of the gridlock.

It would be a delightful gracious act, and a good example to shame the not-so-gracious souls at the carpark.

It is easy to generalise and place blame when we might also be part of the problem. Let's also not forget the large number of motorists who give way to ambulances on the roads.

I am not saying that there are no bad behaviours in Singapore. We often ignore the positives like the 99.9 per cent who dutifully queue but point to the very few that jump queue. At food centres, most people do not mind sharing tables, but we overreact to the very few who, for one reason or another, prefer to have the table to themselves.

There will always be undesirable behaviour in any country. We must point out bad behaviour where it occurs but we need to stop generalising it to a class, a race or a nation. That won't be good on a social and psychological level if we keep pointing at ourselves and declaring we are ungracious and uncivilised.

By and large, we are OK.

Lim Ang Yong