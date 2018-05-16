Fingerprint scanners routinely cleaned

We thank Mr Alex Chan for his feedback (Hand sanitisers needed near airport's fingerprint scanners, May 8).

The fingerprint scanners at Changi Airport are maintained and routinely cleaned by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

In addition, we have installed hand sanitisers at several locations in all our terminals, including at the immigration halls, as explained in our previous correspondence with Mr Chan.

We agree with Mr Chan that it is important to maintain a healthy level of hygiene at the immigration gates, and we will install more sanitisers at the immigration halls.

Albert Lim

Senior Vice-President

Passenger Experience, Changi Airport Group