FAS must get fans onboard for Goal 2034 to succeed

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) vice-president Edwin Tong is right to think that conditions are favourable for Singapore to qualify for the 2034 Fifa World Cup Finals. (2034 World Cup a realistic goal, Aug 19).

Among them is the expanded 48-team format for the 2026 World Cup and beyond, which will see an increase in the number of Asian places.

Singapore fans are excited and would very much like to believe that the 2034 World Cup goal is possible, but after the flop of Goal 2010, expect us to be sceptical and this goal will continue to elude us if there is no support from the fans.

So for starters, I would like to know if the FAS has any plans to win the fans?

Also, a serious study would have to be made as to where we went wrong with Goal 2010.

Grassroots football, youth development and infrastructure were all strategies that were talked about in the plans for Goal 2010.

How different are the plans for 2034 going to be?

The FAS should also set out some major milestones and targets to achieve this goal.

Fifteen years is not a long time to develop our football talent and to shape the team into a world-class one.

Also, we would have to remember that the teams from the rest of the world are not going to remain stagnant. They, like us, will be working at getting better too.

Leong Kok Seng