Educate maids on saving water

There have been many efforts by various agencies to raise awareness among Singaporeans and residents to help conserve water.

With climate change, water is increasingly becoming a very precious resource and all of us need to do our bit to save water.

As many households employ foreign domestic workers who carry out most of the daily tasks, I think we have to come up with training and awareness programmes to educate them.

Suggestions by employers to save and reduce water usage are oftentimes not taken seriously and seen by the helper as an eccentricity of her employer.

To overcome this challenge, the Ministry of Manpower could make it mandatory for every domestic helper coming to work in Singapore to undergo a course on the importance of saving water and some best practices for their daily routine.

With the help of a structured course, we will be able to modify the habits for a large group of users who may actually be able to reduce our water footprint.

Tina Chopra