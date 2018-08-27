Don't forget about non-Mandarin speakers

While there are Chinese people who face difficulties speaking Mandarin, it is a totally different issue for non-Mandarin speakers (Use of English is vital in a global society, by Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng; Aug 23).

It comes across as rude and insensitive when a conversation, which started off in English, switches to Mandarin.

Even during talks and lectures, speakers have many times decided to use a phrase in Mandarin to convey their ideas without any translations.

Usually no apology follows this statement. Non-Mandarin speakers are often ignored.

A. Staveley-Taylor (Mrs)