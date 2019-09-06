Do more to teach children right values

Regular debates online and in the Forum pages touch on how best children can be taught the right values.

Often schools come up for mention as many feel that more of this character building can take place there. Of course the role of parents in this is equally important.

But despite the many discussions, two recent incidents, minor though they may sound, reminded me just how much work still needs to be done.

The first took place in a public library.

A girl about 10 years of age was throwing a library book from where she was seated and trying to get it into a book shelf about 2m away.

When she did not succeed the first time, she made a second go at it.

I intervened and told herthat the book was not a ball to be tossed about in that manner and that the place she was in was a library, not a playground.

Second case: A group of four students in school uniform climbed to the upper deck of the double-decker bus.

They stood around and one of them stood on the spiral steps in spite of seats being available at the upper level.

After a while, I reminded them of the "No standing on upper deck" rule and pointed to the sign and added that it was for their safety.

Our push by the Singapore Kindness Movement may not make much headway if the core values are not taught well.

Basic values could be inculcated in children from as young as 3 years of age. Never miss a teaching moments when you spot one.

What good is it to have a brilliant mind and top performance but character is zilch.

Yeap Kin Han