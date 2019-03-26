Do more to help vulnerable victims of phishing scams

There have been a number of news reports on the rise in phishing scams targeted at customers of local banks.

These cybercrimes are carried out by sophisticated and tech-savvy criminals out to mislead and ensnare unsuspecting victims who are no match for them.

It is also likely that investigations by banks and the police would have found out how fast these fraudulent transactions are made, or how well the money tracks are concealed, making most cases difficult to prosecute.

Those who fall prey to fraudulent scams are invariably reminded that the public has been repeatedly warned. This smacks of an "I-told-you-so" approach that does little to help anyone.

It is akin to a bank customer being told he should have been more careful with his savings after his bank is robbed.

Young or elderly bank customers who have little or no income, in particular, are vulnerable as they may need to borrow money and end up in debt as a result of not being able to recover the money they lost.

Bank customers are left helpless when they are cheated by skilled fraudsters. Maybe it is time that banks and the police go a step further to consider ways to help bank customers who are no match for very smart cyber criminals.

Eve Loh Chin Pey (Ms)