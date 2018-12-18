Distorted reporting has serious consequences

News media platforms whether they are online or offline should refrain from reporting half-truths and distorting facts (S'pore Herald website blocked over objectionable articles; Dec 17).

There is nothing wrong with news media offering alternatives to what they believe are the Government's shortcomings, but these should be done in a truthful and sincere manner.

I feel a sense of disquiet whenever I come across social media sites that take a perverse delight in sowing distrust and fear.

Some articles are sensational and unethical, and if left unchecked, will weaken the social fabric here.

Now that Singapore and Malaysia are making every effort to resolve their territorial disputes peacefully, it is important that news media report on the issues accurately and objectively.

Deliberately misrepresenting the Government's stand on the ongoing situation, coupled with inappropriate remarks, can result in serious consequences.

Thousands of Singaporeans and Malaysians who travel daily to each other's country to study and work will bear the brunt of tensions created by distorted reporting by irresponsible media.

There will always be falsehoods and distorted facts spun by social media platforms, and we must guard against them.

We must thus be more discerning in what we read and hear, and above all, be capable of viewing things in perspective.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng