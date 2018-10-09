Direct bus connections not always possible

We thank Mr Lee Yong Se for the feedback in his letter (Improve intra-town bus services; Sept 24).

As Mr Lee rightly pointed out, residents in Jalan Loyang Besar can take feeder service 354 to the Pasir Ris MRT Station and Pasir Ris Bus Interchange, which offer connecting bus services to other destinations, including other parts of Pasir Ris town.

Residents in newer developments such as the Sea Horizon, Watercolours and Seastrand are also within a 400m walk to bus stops along Pasir Ris Drive 3.

There, they have direct connectivity via services 3, 5, 6, 17 and 89 to the town centre, amenities in Pasir Ris Drive 4, such as the Pasir Ris Polyclinic, and other destinations like Tampines and Loyang.

To cater to the growing travel demand in Pasir Ris town, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has also deployed double-deck buses or increased the frequency of trips during peak hours for 13 bus services, namely services 5, 6, 19, 12, 17, 53, 58, 89, 109, 354, 358, 359 and 518.

As the central planner of our public transport network, LTA has to strike a balance between finite resources and the competing needs of all our commuters and, therefore, it is not possible to always have direct bus connections to all destinations.

We will continue to work closely with advisers, grassroots leaders and residents to monitor travel demand and improve the bus network where necessary.

Chan Hon Wai

Director, Bus Planning

Land Transport Authority