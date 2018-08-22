Dangers of PMDs far outweigh benefits

There has been yet another fire caused by the charging of an e-bike (7 rescued after e-bike sparks fire in their home; Aug 21).

It was reported that one of the seven in the family rescued needed to be sent to hospital. The same report also said that the number of e-scooter fires has shot up considerably to 40 last year from only nine in 2016.

Apart from causing anxiety to neighbours, it is fortunate that no lives have been lost from such fire incidents.

Besides these fire hazards, there has been an increasing number of personal mobility device users causing injury to pedestrians and themselves through reckless riding, despite enforcement action.

Before such fire incidents and accidents claim fatalities, the authorities should take a hard look at whether allowing such vehicles to be around is worth the price the public has to pay.

Perhaps it is time the authorities conduct a review.

It would appear that the damage far outweighs the benefits, and consideration should be given to banning such devices altogether in the interest of public safety.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan