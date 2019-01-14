Customer's contract error corrected by Singtel

We refer to the letter by Mr Benedict Tan (Mix-up over Singtel mobile contract plan; Jan 7).

We have been in touch with Mr Tan and have resolved the issues raised in his letter.

Mr Tan had requested a change to his daughter's mobile plan and we regret that there was an error on her contract end date.

We have since corrected the error, and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

We thank Mr Tan for his patience and feedback.

Candy Chua (Ms)

Vice President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel