Curbing number of shoebox units a good move

I support the new moves to scale back the number of smaller dwelling units in future developments (New guidelines may price some buyers out of market: Redas; Oct 19).

Many buyers of such units hope to lease their units out. This often leads to them applying pressure on management councils on matters relating to easy access and maximum flexibility for their tenants (or sub-tenants) and on issues pertaining to short-term stays.

The authorities should also take lessons from the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June last year and lay out specific requirements for adequate lift service, assembly area and high-rise evacuation plans.

It should also include registration of incoming and outgoing short-term stayers, a practice which is currently applicable only to hotels, guesthouses and resorts.

For example, a condominium estate with 1,700 units which has a six-person limit per unit can work out to about 10,200 people in a single private estate.

A higher density not only puts stress on the prevailing infrastructure, but also creates tension among neighbours.

It is also of genuine concern to bona fide home owners and subsidiary proprietors.

Under these circumstances, The General Insurance Association should generate more public awareness and provide guidelines on the scope and insurance of public liabilities as management corporations and subsidiary proprietors may be liable for additional and/or multiple public and third party liabilities.

Sum Kam Weng