Constructive joint action needed to fight haze

Both Malaysia and Indonesia should make every effort to solve the haze problem, instead of engaging in finger-pointing (Row between ministers draws mixed reactions, Sept 13).

Given that forest fires are prevalent during the prolonged dry season, our two close neighbours would do well to resolve the perennial problem together in the interest of both countries.

Singaporeans should also be concerned about the haze situation, especially when we have to bear the brunt of the smoke when there are unfavourable winds.

While it is true that wind directions are beyond human control, we must let our neighbours know that this scourge of polluted air has caused health issues, inconvenience and hardship, with the elderly and young children being more vulnerable.

Neighbouring countries where forest fires are detected must take more concrete and preventive measures to ensure that the situation does not worsen.

Blaming or criticising a neighbour for the haze problem is not the way to go; understanding and close cooperation are key to resolving the unhealthy situation.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng