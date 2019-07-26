Cheap phone stunt could have caused casualties

I was disturbed by the publicity gimmick employed for the sale of the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 yesterday (Huawei apologises to customers after thousands queue in vain for $54 phone promotion, ST Online, July 26).

Those aged 50 and above qualified for the three-day promotion which began yesterday.

Perhaps is time the relevant authorities set out some rules to prevent stunts like this being used in marketing.

The police had to be called in to ensure public order for the event. This is unfair to the relevant authorities and a waste of public funds and resources.

They should be hiring their own security forces and medics for such events.

The authorities should punish private companies like this.

The promotion which was targeted at seniors could easily have ended in casualties.

Jane Chan Y C