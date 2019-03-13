Change will renew students' enthusiasm

It is heartening to read that streaming in secondary schools is to be abolished (Streaming to be phased out by 2024, March 11).

I have been a teacher with the Ministry of Education and I have seen many secondary school students wanting to take certain subjects that they are strong in, but were unable to do so as their overall grades were low.

As a result, these students landed in the Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams, despite them having the ability to study a subject or two at higher levels.

The latest move by the Education Ministry closes this gap and will bring in fairness to the system, where every student will be able to take subjects based on their proven ability and strength in them.

Above all, this change will bring in a renewed energy and enthusiasm among students as they will be given the opportunity to pursue the subjects that they enjoy and are strong at.

Boby Sebastian Kappen