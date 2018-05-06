Build hawker centre in Bishan area

I have been a resident of Bishan Street 22 for almost 28 years.

In the last eight to 10 years, I have noticed increased population and footfall in the estate.

But the number of basic facilities, such as coffee shops, has remained unchanged.

With no added competition, the two coffee shops in the area are dominating the market and charging high prices for food.

Since demand has increased, can the authorities look into developing a hawker centre in the estate?

One is sorely needed to cater to the crowd, and control the unreasonable increase in prices at the coffee shops.

Amanda Giam (Ms)