Bring back the $20 note

I agree with Mr Lee Yong Se (Circulate $20 notes, June 14) that there is a big gap between our $10 and $50 notes and we need something in between.

However, making the bicentennial $20 note mainstream is not the solution.

It will rob these special notes of their intrinsic value as a souvenir and collector's item.

Perhaps the Monetary Authority of Singapore could instead print and issue a new $20 note and bring it back into circulation.

This will save the hassle of having too many smaller notes in our daily lives.

Factoring in current inflation and prices, this $20 bill will be as popular as all the other denomination notes in circulation now.

Patrick Tan Keong Boon