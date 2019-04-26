Belt and Road initiative will redefine trade routes

Singapore's infrastructure is in no dire need of assistance from another country.

In fact, we are nett investors in China, and we partner its growth in tandem (Singapore well placed to contribute to Belt and Road: PM Lee, April 24).

However, our status as a fulcrum of connectivity between East and West may soon be compromised with all the new overland links between China, Europe and the Mediterranean bypassing our mercantile role.

China's Belt and Road Initiative, together with the opening up of the northern passage, will eventuate in the inevitable paradigm shift on how and where goods flow.

How we establish ourselves as an inventive financial conduit may determine our future, even as the strategic importance of our port abates, best of plans to avert this notwithstanding.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)