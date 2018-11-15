Be open to new ways to fight food wastage

Recently, there has been much publicity about food wastage and the effect this has on the environment.

I believe that more can be done about this issue.

One way is, of course, simply purchasing less food.

Related to this is a common mindset in Singapore about whether there would be enough food at events, gatherings, parties, and the like. The tendency is to order more than is required to avoid the embarrassment of a shortage.

Long-term education is required to eradicate such mindsets.

In the National University of Singapore, there is a Telegram group that alerts members when there is excess food left from events, and students around the area would come to help to finish the food. Perhaps this could be replicated on a larger scale - at a community level, for example.

The problem of food wastage can also be reduced by getting more people to consume "ugly food", which is, food that is deemed unfit for sale but still edible.

Recently, there have been several campaigns across Singapore to encourage the consumption of "ugly food".

While the National Environment Agency has been making efforts to ramp up public education of food wastage, we should also be receptive to these ideas.

Darren Foo