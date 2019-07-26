Ban Huawei's style of promotions

I refer to Huawei's $54 smartphone National Day promotion on Friday and the frustration and anger that followed due to the limited stock at hand (Huawei apologises to customers after thousands queue in vain for $54 phone promotion, ST Online, July 26).

Huawei cannot claim that they are surprised by the "overwhelming demand" or blame an "unprecedented surge of demand" for the debacle. It is to be expected.

Such promotional gimmicks have to be discouraged or even disallowed since untoward incidents could easily have happened when nerves are frayed.

It is also very irresponsible of Huawei not to have made clear in their advertisements that stocks are limited at any one outlet.

A post-event apology does little to assuage the frustrations and disappointment experienced by those who have expended time and energy to join the queue.

Activating our police for such a totally unnecessary matter is an absolute waste of police resources too.

If we care enough about public order, there ought to be more stringent assessment of such activities in future.

Chia Yong Soong