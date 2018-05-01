Assure parents of fairness of computerised P1 balloting

It has been more than a month since my letter (Provide more details on P1 computerised balloting; Forum Online, March 25), but there does not seem to have been a response from the authorities.

The fact that parents take time off from work to attend the manual balloting for Primary 1 registration is just one sign of how concerned they are about their children securing a place in a school.

A good primary education is a step towards addressing the social and income divides. It is of utmost importance to parents.

Hence, I hope the authorities can reassure parents of the transparency and fairness of the computerised balloting system.

Tan Soon Hock