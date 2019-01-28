Are there systemic factors behind training tragedies?

The deaths of national servicemen in training exercises has severely shaken public confidence in the Singapore Armed Forces.

While each incident is scrutinised by its individual board of inquiry, I wonder if there will be an audit that takes a cold hard look at whether there are systemic or "cultural" factors behind such incidents.

Are there dots that could be joined to help prevent such tragedies from happening again?

Otherwise, the most well-meaning expressions of regret and sorrow will ultimately just ring hollow.

Mark Gregory Rozells