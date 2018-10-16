Are pest control firms' wildlife removal methods regulated?

I read with sadness that the pest control company used the barbaric method of pouring hot water into a pipe to drive a reticulated python out from it (Python bites woman on second floor of HDB block; Oct 12).

Are there regulations for pest control methods? There are more humane methods which could have been employed in this case, such as using commercial snake repellents, sulphur, clove and cinnamon oil.

I am sure there would be an outcry if hot water were used to drive an otter out from a pipe.

There should not be double standards in pest control just because an animal does not appear cute and cuddly.

Ong Junkai