Approach Case to tackle errant retailers

We thank Mr Arnold Aik Tai Kim for his feedback in his letter (Protect consumers from unethical sales tactics, July 18).

Under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA), retailers cannot make false claims that a discount exists where there was no intention to sell at the original price, or that a discount is for a limited period if it is actually for a substantially longer period.

Retailers also cannot offer free gifts with the sale of products if the gifts will not be provided as offered.

If consumers believe that retailers have engaged in unfair trade practices, they can approach the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) (hotline: 6100-0315, website: www.case.org.sg) with details of these practices.

Case is the first point of contact to assist consumers in obtaining redress through negotiation and/or mediation.

Case may also invite retailers to enter into voluntary compliance agreements, where they will agree in writing to stop the unfair trade practices.

Retailers who persist in unfair practices will be referred to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) for further investigation.

CCCS is empowered under the Fair Trading Act to take action against such retailers.

We encourage Mr Aik to approach Case to provide the details of the retailer which made the misleading claims.

Loy York Jiun

Executive Director

Consumers Association of Singapore

Jack Teng

Director (Consumer Protection)

Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore