Apologies for long wait

We thank Mr John Mitchell for his feedback (NUH must improve call centre; Oct 19).

We apologise for Mrs Mitchell's experience.

Patients who wish to change their appointments may also email us at appointment@nuhs.edu.sg or reply to the appointment reminder sent via SMS.

We have been unable to reach out to Mr Mitchell to find out more but he is welcome to contact us on 1800-778-9243 or at qsm@nuhs.edu.sg so that we can address his specific feedback.

Clara Sin (Ms)

Quality Service Manager

National University Hospital