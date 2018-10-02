Answers needed on practice of bringing in overseas patients

I refer to the report (MOH puts a stop to foreign patient referral contracts; Sept 30).

How long has this practice been going on? What disciplinary actions will be taken against the chief executives of these public hospitals for allowing this? Is this the reason for the long wait for beds and escalating medical bills?

To merely stipulate that such foreign patients who pay higher fees must not take precedence over locals who pay subsidised rates is not acceptable. Who monitors that this will not happen?

As a Singaporean who faithfully pays his taxes, the public needs to be given more information on this practice.

I think all Singaporeans deserve an answer.

Goh Eng Chai