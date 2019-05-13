Agents must promote clients' interests

We thank Ms Vina Ip for her letter (Questionable property ads popping up on social media, May 3).

The conduct of property agencies and agents in Singapore is governed by the Estate Agents Act and Regulations, which include the Code of Ethics and professional client care.

These have been put in place to raise the professional standards of the real estate agency industry, and to safeguard consumers' interests.

Under the Code, property agents must protect and promote the interests of their clients.

They must comply with the relevant laws that apply to property transactions, and must not encourage their clients to infringe these laws.

Agents must not place advertisements which carry inaccurate, false or misleading claims.

The public can report misleading property advertisements or claims to the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) for investigation.

CEA takes a serious view of property agents who do not act responsibly and professionally.

We have issued warning letters to property agents for misleading advertisements and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against agents who do not comply with our regulations. Errant agents could be fined, and, in the case of more serious offences, their registration could be suspended or revoked.

Chan Kwok Cheong

Director (Investigation & Inspection)

Council for Estate Agencies