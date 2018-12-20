Admin fee of $1 monthly levied on expired Nets card

I recently found a Nets card that I had stored away, and checked its stored value at an EZ-link machine.

There was a balance of $8, and I tried to top up the value of the card, but the machine read that it was no longer valid. I then went to the EZ-link counter at Bedok Bus Interchange to check if I could get a refund or transfer the value to another card.

The counter officer said she would try to do an immediate refund, but faced some technical problem while processing it. She then asked me to complete a form and wait for a reply regarding the refund.

Nets replied to say the balance had been depleted as an administrative fee of $1 had been levied on the expired card monthly.

It said that there was no balance to be refunded.

I think this is an unfair practice. Surely Nets can review its policy of imposing fees after a card has expired.Lim Siew Hway (Ms)